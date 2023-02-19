By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has said that he isn’t ready to commit to a relationship that will end up in marriage any time soon.

Just recently, a female friend of the actor posted his picture on Instagram and teasingly captioned, “I’m planning our wedding babes, make all this scarcity of money go fess so that I will marry you properly.”

Even though the friend was clearly teasing Ekubo, he used the opportunity to mention that he has logged out of anything that will lead him to the path of marriage.

“😂 😂 😂 me wey don log out from anything wey go lead to wedding,” he said.