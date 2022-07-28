11 tech jobs you can do without coding

There are numerous tech jobs one can do without coding, the word tech doesn’t mean coding but abbreviation for technical or technological, according to the Cambridge dictionary it is used to describe a company, system, area of work, and others that does or makes something involving technology.

Wondering why people transition to the tech realm, obviously tech jobs are offering much-needed cushion by opening doors to new positions and opportunities. Many IT companies are looking for talents as the demand for products and services has been gaining momentum with the shift towards digital technology and services. Now, you must be thinking that for every tech job you need to know to code, right? But not always. This article lists the top 10 tech jobs that don’t require coding.

1. Tech Support

Tech support is one of the tech jobs one can do without coding, what tech support workers basically do is manage, maintain, and repair IT systems. Their responsibilities include diagnosing and repairing faults, resolving network issues, and installing and configuring hardware and software.

2. SEO Specialist

SEO specialists are marketing professionals who use research and analysis to improve a website’s ranking on search engines like Google. They find the most popular and relevant keywords used in search engine queries and insert them into websites, helping search engines find those sites and display them to web users.

3. UI/UX

UI means User Interface while UX means User Experience, they both work together, it is a field that helps companies make products that people enjoy using. UX and UI positions are different, but they work closely together. UX designers aim to create the best feel for a website or mobile app, making sure that everything works as it should. UI specialists create visual designs and craft interfaces for websites or mobile apps.

4. QA Engineer

Quality Assurance engineers and QA analysts are responsible for testing the application. There are manual QA engineers as well as Automation QA engineers. Once the development of a feature is complete, the QA engineers perform various levels of testing and identify potential issues with the software. It does not involve heavy coding. Every application requires testing, and QA engineers are responsible for the overall quality of the product.

5. Information Architect

An information architect, a no-coding tech job, is an amalgamation of design and user interface experts at its primary level. The information architect would focus on improvising the experience while also optimizing the usability of the platform and website.

6. Project Manager

Project managers in the information technology (IT) world are tasked with planning projects. They ensure that these projects are executed on time and follow the roadmap through every stage of the process. This job requires daily evaluation of employees, as well as leadership and motivation skills to be successful. IT project managers must ensure that team members have the same shared vision and goals for projects.





7. Web Analysis Specialist

The working scope of a Web Analysis Specialist is to track and assess the company’s web traffic, email click-through rates, social media engagement, and blog traffic. A Web Analysis Specialist forms strategies and methods to increase the company’s online presence and convert leads. The job requires sharp analytical skills.

8. IT Business Analyst

Business Analysts are the individuals who determine the requirements of tools and processes for project completion. They actively assess its current operations, systems, products, and services and suggest cost-saving, higher efficiency strategies.

9. Technical Writer

If you are interested in doing in-depth analysis on any topic, comfortable with technical terms, and willing to create engaging content. In that case, technical writing is the job for you.

10. Graphic Designer

Graphic designers are the creative staff that formulates and pitches graphic concepts to clients. They are responsible for developing, designing, and producing graphic art that meets the client’s demands. They have a good knowledge of typography, color, and production. The skills needed vary from creativity and versatility to deep knowledge of branding and marketing techniques.

11. Data Analyst

If you love to play with data and are looking forward to getting a tech job that doesn’t require coding skills, then becoming a Data Analyst would be the perfect career option for you. Being logical and hyper-focused on finding patterns is extremely useful. If you’re good at taking the big picture and breaking it down into individual components, you may want to look into this ever-growing field.

