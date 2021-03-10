11 suspected ritual killers in police net found with bag containing human skull, other parts

The Delta State Police Command on Wednesday at the Police Headquarters, Asaba, paraded 11 suspected kidnappers who are also ritual killers with a human skull and other body parts.

The corpse is believed to be that of one Joy Osameze, a 39-year-old lady, who was reportedly bducted while on her way back from the farm at Abraka Farm Reserve in Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta, on February 5, 2021.

Police operatives, after the incident was reported, had earlier apprehended five male suspects, namely: Emmanuel Ojibe, aged 18 years; Osam Ogolime, aged 21 years; Ossai Reuben, aged 22 years; Odigili Chukwutem, aged 33 years and Ukpaka Confidence, aged 20 years and transferred to the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crimes Squad (SAKCCS).

After the suspects’ confessional statements on March 7, 18-year-old Ojibi reportedly led SAKCCS operatives to the arrest of Razaq Ifamaye, aged 38 years and Gbenga Olawuyi, aged 50 years both said to be of Ekiti State origin, but resident at Old Market Road, Obiaruku as well as Samson Oduni, aged 31 years, who is a native of Obiaruku.

Razaq Ifamaye allegedly confessed to the crimes and on Tuesday, March 9, at about 4:00p.m, led police operatives to Shegelo Beach, Obiaruku, where a bag containing human skull and other human parts suspected to be that of the victim were recovered.

The human remains, the Commissioner of Police Ari Muhammed Ali said, were recovered in the compound of one 38-year-old indigene of Obiaruku, Chikogwu Isaac, alias Ikukwu

The suspect, Chikogwu, when accosted, allegedly instigated four others, who are now at large, to launch an attack against the police operatives perhaps in order to obstruct the recovery of the body parts kept in his premises.

Chiogwu, alias Ikukwu, was later arrested and paraded with other suspects.

Meanwhile, the human skull and other parts of the deceased’s remains have been deposited at the Agbor General Hospital, while more investigations were ongoing.