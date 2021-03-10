Court sentences man to 3 years jail term for raping 19-yr-old girl

Latest News
By Segun Kasali - Lagos
Court sentences man, Court adjourns trial, remands policeman for allegedly killing Two herdsmen remanded , Court remands seven suspects , Court remands three, court sentences fake soldier, Court dismisses Adojutelegan's appeal, Court remands 2 persons,Three siblings arraigned , Army lacks power, Court adjourns trial, Court okays FG's appointment, Man sentenced to death, Court awards N5m damages, Court dismisses malpractice charges, Court remands Housemaid, Three docked for kidnapping , Court strikes out suit against Minister, CBN's recent dealings, Reverend sisters in Ondo, Law Students, ASUU, FG, Court, Man sentenced to death, land grabbing Nurse, court, babies, , lagos, Court, china, coal mine, Court to rule on interlocutory injunction, Court slates Nov 16, Court remands two farmers, We have jurisdiction to hear case, reckless driving, death of pedestrian, court, homosexuality, court restrains Gwadabe, Security guard, James Vende, stealing, unlawful land seizure, Enugu court acquits two, labour strike, Laudering, Delta, NLC, Kwara, minimum wage, Inter-Ocean Oil, court, #EndSARS, Nigeria, arbitration cost, nude video, Security guard, fraud, court, Fraudster, court, fraud, Welder, abducting applicant, defrauding, bricklayer, stolen vehicle, pre-paid meter, ondo 2020, Ondo State Police Command, political thugs,court, alleged, cashier, allegedly, Court, Cross River North Senatorial bye-election, the new CAMA?, court, child abuse, Kaduna, Dr Olufunmilayo Ogusanya, false rape allegations, Twitter influencer, Court cautions EFCC, academic qualifications, marital property, Court, judge, allegedly stealing, 15 abortion, court, driver, tyres, Woman arraigned, Kogi court adjourns case, UK Court, FRN, contract award, FG, NPA INTEL, court, bauchi, correctional facility, National Assembly, kano councillors, #endsars, ekiti, NITEL land, forgery, remand, Ibadan North LG suit, ebonyi mining, Herbal seller selling newborn baby, Park Management System, police pension, Ondo pastor jailed two years, Fashola's impersonator, Osun judicial workers, Delta COVID-19 mobile courts, community service

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced one Henry Egesi to three years imprisonment for raping a 19 years old girl in Lagos.

Justice Nwaka – Gbagi delivered the judgement in charge no ID/6155C/2017 between the State of Lagos vs Henry Egesi

The defendant was arraigned by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions on behalf of Lagos State Government in 2019.

Henry Egesi who was arraigned on a one-count charge reportedly committed the crime on 9th May 2019.

According to the Prosecuting Counsel, Solicitor-General/ Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey, the offence of rape is contrary to section 260 (1) of the Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State 2015.

The Solicitor- General noted that all evidence tendered before the court confirmed that the defendant had an unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim.

She, however, urged the court to show no leniency in its sentencing of the defendant.

Justice Nwaka – Gbagi found the defendant guilty as charged.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Court sentences man  Court sentences man

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…Court sentences man

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

2021/22 Admission: Seed of Life College, Ibadan, a school to reckon with for academic excellence. Date of exam. March 20,2021. For details check www.seedoflifeschools.com

You might also like
Latest News

Kano receives 209,520 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Reps unhappy over recurring terrorists’ attacks in Borno State

Latest News

Contribute positively to policy-making process, NILDS DG tasks legislative aides

Latest News

APC constitution review: Minister demands equal seats for elective, party offices

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More