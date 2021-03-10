Court sentences man to 3 years jail term for raping 19-yr-old girl

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced one Henry Egesi to three years imprisonment for raping a 19 years old girl in Lagos.

Justice Nwaka – Gbagi delivered the judgement in charge no ID/6155C/2017 between the State of Lagos vs Henry Egesi

The defendant was arraigned by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions on behalf of Lagos State Government in 2019.

Henry Egesi who was arraigned on a one-count charge reportedly committed the crime on 9th May 2019.

According to the Prosecuting Counsel, Solicitor-General/ Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey, the offence of rape is contrary to section 260 (1) of the Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State 2015.

The Solicitor- General noted that all evidence tendered before the court confirmed that the defendant had an unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim.

She, however, urged the court to show no leniency in its sentencing of the defendant.

Justice Nwaka – Gbagi found the defendant guilty as charged.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Court sentences man Court sentences man

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…Court sentences man