The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Josiah Joe Majebi, has taken delivery of 10 SUV cars from the state government meant for Judges and Kadis who are about to be appointed for the State Judiciary.

He has also recovered abandoned official residence, rehabilitated and moved in.

In a press statement issued, the CJ said the era of Chief Judges operating from their personal homes has finally come to an end in Kogi State, appreciating the combined efforts of the present Chief Judge and the state government.

Recall that following the demise of the late Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Nasiru Ajanah, in June 2020, the official residence was abandoned until its recent renovation.

Speaking at his residence, the Chief Judge said the official residence of the Chief Judge of Kogi State is a symbol of the entire judiciary of the state which must always be kept in a decent state to maintain the integrity of the judicial arm of government.

According to him, the structure he met on ground wasn’t reflective of the true picture of the Judiciary in his integrity-restoration drive and had to call for its immediate recovery and renovation.

CJ Majebi therefore appreciated His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, for his prompt response in providing funds for the renovation which was carried out at the lodge and according to stipulated standard.

While also thanking the governor for the vehicles, he, as well, appreciated him for ensuring the provision of official residences for the potential Judges, which he said have already been furnished, just as he added that the renovation of their courts would soon commence.

He concluded by stating that the state was adequately prepared to boost its bench at the High Court, Sharia and Customary Courts of Appeal levels even as he was gladdened that the support from the state government made it possible for all NJC requirements for Judges’ appointment to be available and for which he was extremely grateful.

