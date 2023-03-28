Rukiyat Ogunwade

The Zonal Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council [IPAC] in South West, Hon. Wale Adebayo has thrown his weight behind Honourable Abiola Makinde to become the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly.

Makinde is a member representing Ondo East/ West Federal Constituency.

Adebayo in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Tuesday, stated that Makinde is the most qualified among other contenders.

“Makinde is morally upright, has a pan-Nigerian outlook and is fully prepared for the task ahead”, Adebayo said

He added that the South West especially those in the Ondo/ Ekiti axis should be compensated for their efforts towards the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Lagos, Osun, Ogun and Oyo State have benefited immensely from Nigeria with a juicy appointment from the federal government. It is time to compensate those in the Ondo and Ekiti axis with the Deputy Speaker of the 10th National Assembly, and Abiola Makinde fits the bill.

“He has touched the lives of his constituents with life-changing programmes. He has practised politics of development in Ondo Federal Constituency with his numerous empowerment and infrastructure contributions”

Makinde is one of the few lawmakers who has always identified with his people at home. His programmes which he christened WEALTH IN MOTION have remained the only panacea against poverty in the Federal Constituency.

The IPAC boss also congratulated the President-Elect for his victory at the polls. The President-Elect, being a man of progressive ideas will put Nigeria on the path of progress and sustain the legacy of the Buhari government in the transportation sector, the agricultural sector, and reform in various sectors of the economy for the greater good of all Nigerians.

