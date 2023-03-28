Rachael Omidiji

The Lagos state police command has apprehended one Annie Ofili for allegedly stabbing her friend, Glory Okon, to death during dispute .

This sad event occurred at her Greenville Estate, Badore apartment in the Ajah area of Lagos state.

It was discovered that during the fight, Ofili sought for a knife in the kitchen and allegedly used it to stab her friend in the neck.

An eyewitness told Punch that no one knew what caused the dispute, adding that when they heard them shouting at each other, efforts to open the door to separate them proved abortive.

Once the landlord and neighbours broke the door open, they discovered that Ofili had allegedly stabbed Okon’s neck and back.

The eyewitness said;

“We heard both of them shouting in the room of one of the tenants and quickly ran there. When we got there, we met the door locked, forced it open and rushed in.

“When we entered, we met Ofili on top of her friend with a knife, and her friend was in a pool of blood with knife stabs in her neck and at the back”

Okon was rushed to the general hospital at CMS, Lagos Island, but was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty. Ofili’s landlord reported the case at the Ajah Police Station for investigation.





Confirming Ofili’s arrest, Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said;

“Yes, I am aware of the incident. It happened around 5.50pm on Sunday. The Divisional Police Officer, Ajah Division, got a distress call from the landlord living at Greenville Estate, Badore, Ajah, Lagos State.

“The landlord said around 1.20pm, one of his tenants, Annie Ofili, murdered her girlfriend, Glory Okon, who came to visit her, with a kitchen knife.

“Upon receiving the information, a team of detectives was sent to the address and the lady was arrested and the kitchen knife was recovered as an exhibit.”

Hundeyin said the corpse was evacuated and deposited at the Mainland General Hospital mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy and preservation, adding that the suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba