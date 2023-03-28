Israel Arogbonlo

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with President-elect, Bola Tinubu on his 71st birthday, describing him as “asset that will run an effective government” when he takes over the administration of the country.

The President gave this assurance in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Tuesday.

“As the President-elect prepares to take over mantle of leadership at 71, the President affirms that his political pedigree from the 90’s, active role in party politics, being elected Senator and later Governor of Lagos State, and diligent involvement in structure of leadership at the Executive and Legislative levels for many years, will serve as asset for good and effective governance.

“President Buhari believes Asiwaju’s warmth, friendliness and generosity have set the pace for a network of friends, home and abroad, that will shape his presidency with requisite expertise to guide the economy, and consolidate on the investments of past leaders, particularly in people-first development and infrastructure.

“President Buhari prays for the wellbeing of Asiwaju and his family,” the statement read.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Elections: Nigeria sitting on time bomb – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the democracy of Nigeria is under attack following…

Dancing continues as Appeal court dismisses Tribunal verdict, reinstates Adeleke as Osun governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of…

Ramadan: Leave betting for fasting, Naira Marley advises





Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has advised his Muslim against betting during…

Breaking: Enough is enough, Tinubu tells aggrieved presidential candidates

President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised the alarm over an allegedly orchestrated plot to truncate his…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most-capped international footballer of all time

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped men’s international footballer of all time after…

EDITORIAL: When will the senseless killings in Southern Kaduna end?

IN continuation of the genocide against the people of Southern Kaduna, about 30 people were allegedly killed in…