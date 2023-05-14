The National Vice Chairman (Southwest) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke, has assured that there will not be a repeat of the 2015 in the National Assembly leadership, just as he said the party leadership is set to bring all aggrieved members of the party together before the National Assembly convenes next month.

Kekemeke who represented President-elect, Bola Tinubu at the lecture organised in honour of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti to mark his 97th, urged all aggrieved members to suppress their ambition and work together as a family to avoid rancour.

According to him, the party still has enough time bring the warring factions together before the inauguration of the National Assembly and ruled out the possibility of the opposition hijacking the National Assembly as it did in 2015 when Dr Bukola Saraki and Aminu Tambuwal as Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives.

Kekemeke said; “opposition will not take over the national assembly, both the President-elect and party are working tirelessly to ensure that whatever you perceive as acrimony will be sorted out and this is democracy.

“But I can assure you that the national working committee of our great party is having an interface with those aspirants of the House of Representatives and the Senate and in the shortwhile everything will be sorted out.

“I don’t think there is cause for alarm, this is normal and this is what our party is known for, we believe in democratic engagement and we all know that the president-elect is an engager.”

On the position of Governor Akeredolu against the decision of the party, Kekemeke said “you know our Governor has a knack for fearless, justice but I know that the governor will be further briefed, they will all be on the same line with the party and the president-elect and I am sure some of the reasons for the decision taken will be explained to him.”

In the message of Tinubu to Pa Fasoranti, Kekemeke said; “the President-elect has so much respect for Pa. Fasoranti and that is why he sent me down here to represent him as we all know that he has travelled out of the country and what he asked me to tell Baba Fasoranti was that when he was running he prayed for him and now that the prayers has been answered.

“And that he is willing to keep to his promises and to assure Nigerians through Baba Fasoranti that he is going to deliver on his campaign promises on the renewed hope, that Nigeria is going to smile again and that when he returns, he will see Baba Fasoranti personally.”

It will be recalled that the APC had zoned Senate Presidency to former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Godswill Apabio from South South geo-political zone, while the Deputy is zoned to Barau Jubrin from Northwest, Speaker of House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen from Northwest, and his deputy, Ben Kalu from Southeast geo-political zone.

However, the aggrieved aspirants and members of the party including Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had kicked against the zoning.





Akeredolu in a statement signed by him said the APC promoted injustice and worked against the unity of the country by excluding the North Central geo-political and Southeast zone from its zoning arrangement.

Akeredolu said the zoning of the leadership position by the APC in the yet to be constituted 10th National Assembly defied logic would enhance injustice in the polity of the country.

But Kekemeke said Akeredolu was not properly briefed about the happening in the party, hence the governor’s position on the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

