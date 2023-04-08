A group under the aegis of Disciples of Justice (DOJ), has said Oyo should be given the position of Deputy Speaker in view of its role in the emergence of Bola Tinubu as President-elect.

This was even as it urged Honorable Musiliu Akinremi aka Jagaban to vie for the position of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

It says the two-term lawmaker representing Ibadan North Federal constituency of Oyo has served meritoriously enough to deserve the position.

The Kano State Coordinator of the group, Hon. Auwal Aminu Abubakar made the call on Saturday, in a statement he issued after the North-West zonal meeting of the group in Kaduna on Saturday.

According to him, Nigerians should support Oyo this time around for the Deputy Speaker’s position, saying, “Akinremi has proven to be one of the best and the finest National Assembly members ever produced in the history of Ibadan North Federal Constituency, going by his verifiable track records and undisputed facts.

“Having worked for the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect, our target is to ensure capable and reliable leaders of the National Assembly emerge to assist the incoming president, so he could seamlessly achieve his goal and actualise the APC blueprint with least distractions, even as the national character is still reflected.

“Nigeria cannot afford another Bukola Saraki brouhaha. We are of the opinion that Asiwaju Tinubu needs patriotic, progressive, transformational and skillful hands at the National Assembly, hence, our recommendation of a tested and trusted Akinremi.

“We hereby call on the National Assembly members and indeed all Nigerians to give Akinremi the needed support.

“Akinremi is an achiever. So if we truly desire good governance, Akinremi, being a builder of men and a notable liberator of people should be given a chance as a principal officer of the House of Representatives.

Abubakar insisted that having someone like Akinremi in the leadership of the National Assembly connotes positive change and a big plus to the Renewed Hope agenda of Tinubu.

“He is a man we can vouchsafe for, anywhere. anytime. One good turn deserves another. Akinremi is naturally blessed with natural good heart, love and compassion, which he has exhibited between people and within the National Assembly. He is a unifier. He believes in the unity of Nigeria. He interacts with every Nigerian, irrespective of ethnic or religious background. Akinremi never discriminates. He is a progressive to the core.”





Abubakar assured Nigeria that DOJ will always support good and progressive minds within the corridors of power, stressing that Nigeria at this critical period needs many tested and trusted products.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE