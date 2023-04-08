Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has advised Nigerians not to join those who seek to divide them on the basis of ethnicity or religion.

In his message to mark this year’s Easter posted on his verified Twitter account, he said: “We must not allow those who seek to divide us to pretend as if our problems are a result of another ethnic or religious group. We must collectively own our problems and collectively find solutions to overcome them”.

While noting this weekend commemoration of Easter festivities, Atiku said it is a time for deep reflection as it marks the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and his victory over death. It is a time to reach out to our brothers and sisters in need.

He added: “It is also a time for all of us — regardless of faith or ethnicity — to come together to pray for the peace of our nation. We must all remain constant in our efforts to promote unity — across all lines — because united, our nation remains stronger, and we can thrive as a people.

“Our shared experiences bring us to the conclusion that no matter what the forces of evil can do, we, as Nigerians, united in doing good, can and shall prevail.

“Our leaders at all levels should follow the virtues that define this season—sacrifice, love, and charity—and come together to help all Nigerians resolve the differences that divide us.”

