Labour Party Senators and House of Representatives members-elect will meet in Abuja on Friday to take a final decision on the candidates they will support in the race for the 10th National Assembly leadership.

This was revealed to journalists in Abuja on Thursday by the Party National Chairman, Julius Aburem, at a meeting organised by Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, to familiarise himself with the members-elect.

Otti who was meeting the LP members-elect for the first time, enjoined them to work for the interest of the people who were elected and the party.

He added that their assignment at the National Assembly has already started with who they choose to elect in the forthcoming NASS leadership.

On his part, Abure briefed Governor Otti on the engagements the party and its members, especially governors and members-elect have been having to strengthen the party and chart a path to deliver democracy dividends to Nigerians.

His words; “We have been having this engagement for quite some time. We decided to have constant meetings so that we can put ourselves together because we believe that if we have this unity and vote together as a family it will help us do better as a party.

“It will even help our members-elect to operate better and so we have consistently held this meeting. Our own presidential candidate (Mr Peter Obi) has been involved in this meeting.

“I recall the last one, I request you should be available because of the critical decision that we are about to make.

“The National Assembly is on the verge of being inaugurated and leadership is expected to emerge both in the Senate and in the House of Representatives.

“It may appear as if some of our members are divided along some political lines. So we resolved unanimously that we are going to make the decision on Friday which is tomorrow or Saturday.

“So as one of the great leaders of the party, we are grateful that you brought us together this evening considering the background and circumstances of the party.





The LP Chairman went on to say, “Looking at the mood of the nation which led to the Obidient movement that eventually culminated into the election of all our members, we must be very conscious of our behaviours, we must be conscious of what we do.

“Expectations from the people are very high, people see us: those elected on this platform as those that will save the country and save them. Therefore exceptions are high.

“We must watch our behaviour and actions. To continue to enjoy the support of the people, depend on the way we conduct ourselves, especially our behaviour in the National Assembly.

“Whether we like it or not, those elected on Labour Party platform will become the mirror through which the party will be assessed that is why we should always be together, educate ourselves, whatever action we want to take, we sit down and look at the values and overall benefit that action will have on the party collectively and on individuals.”