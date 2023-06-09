Nigerians have reacted to the famous Yoruba actress, Tobola Olayinka, known as Iya Gbonkan’s car gift, stating that she deserves a brand new car.

This is following a video shared by Tribune Online, which captured iya Gbokan sitting in her brand new car received by one of her fans, representing the Chief Executive Officer of Alexes Promotion in Ibadan. She showed her appreciation and gladly accepted the gift emotionally.

However, Nigerians seem indifferent about the choice of the car given to her and have said she deserves a brand-new car, not a used one.

Read their reactions below:

Grace Abimbola Isaac commented: why second hand car, couldnt they give her a brand new car…just a thought

Tytler Temitope said: Nice deed! Congratulations mam but they could have probably bought her a Toyota instead of mazda! Im thinking about maintenance here and nothing more

