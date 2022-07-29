1000 secondary school students benefit from NAWOJ summer mentorship programme

As part of its activities towards mentoring teenagers and setting them on the right career path, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Oyo State chapter, on Monday commenced mentorship on career choices for public school students in secondary schools across Ibadan metropolis, to broaden their horizon and allow them make right choices about career and life.

The one- week Teenage Career and Health Summer program 2022 themed “Being young is an asset which has over 1500 public school students across Ibadan as participants, is a collaborative effort between Oyo NAWOJ and Focus counseling,, an arm of FOCAD Global Concepts.

The program which is being held at the school hall of the Ibadan Grammar School, Molete affords participants to link up with their peers from Lagos and Ogun State simultaneously while they are mentored by 21 notable speakers, given rudiments of basic health and preventive training as well as getting exposure to decision taking techniques and games that build their ability to reason logically and avoid peer pressure.

The main focus of the summer program was to mentor the teenagers and set the stage for them to comfortably take on leadership roles and be accountable in their actions to secure their future. All activities at the programmes were predicated on fostering the development of three processes during the teenage years: social-emotional learning, cognitive learning and identity formation as well as utilize them for the good of the community and themselves.

Speaking on the rationale for putting up the program, NAWOJ stated that mentors have a profound influence on teenagers as they go through the treacherous teenage years where one wrong step can destroy their future, adding that mentorship is important during the teenage years.

The association expressed the belief that the summer program will help the teenagers by equipping them to manage life challenges, including relationships with peers and parents; boost their cognitive skills and provide perspectives, help them to manage their emotions and impulses by opening them up to the need to think before acting and also provide identity development.

Speaking at the commencement of the summer programme, the Chairperson of NAWOJ, Comrade Jadesola Ajibola, stated that the programme will open doors to new ways of thinking, behaving, thinking and recognising opportunities while giving root to self belief and confidence.

“In today’s world, being a teenager is tough as teenagers have to contend with many issues while trying to figure out life and still move with their peers and developing; they have to deal with their bodies physically changing, contend with peer pressure while juggling demands of academics and extracurricular activities, so they need help to navigate the huge emotional maze that comes with that age,” she said.

NAWOJ advised parents to encourage their children to choose their career path that will provide opportunities for the future, reiterating that it is important to allow children follow a career path of their choice but with supervision and guidance from their parents.

Some of the speakers on Tuesday which include a legal practitioner who shared experience on what it takes to be a legal practitioner, a member of the communication’s Team of Ikeja Electricity Company, Mrs Olufadeke Omorodion and an engineer, Mr Abimbola Owoeye, all encouraged the students to carefully chose a profession they are passionate about and shared true life experiences to encourage them.

The Commissioner for Health in Oyo State, Dr. Taiwo Ladipo, represented by Ajaoat Abdullahi, educated the students on the prevention of Malaria and the use of Insecticide Treated Net as well as its importance.

Some of the schools in attendance were Ibadan Grammar School, Ibadan CAC Government School, Orita Aperin, Tolbod Hephzibah School, Moniya, Nickdel Private School, UCH Staff School, Lydeb Comprehensive College and Enahoro Kiddies School, among others.

