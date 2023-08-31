No more than 100 Nigerian artistes are expected to participate in this year’s 2023 Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe’s Ofala Art Exhibition.

The exhibition is part of activities to mark the Monarch’s 21st Ofala Festival Celebration.

Chairman of the Ofala Strategic Marketing and Communication sub-Committee, Chief Nnaemeka Maduegbunam, who disclosed this during a press conference in Onitsha, on Thursday, said the artists drawn from the five states of the South East region, comprises: Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Imo and Ebonyi, will be presenting artworks showing the elrich cultural heritage of Igbo land and Onitsha in particular.

Also, there shall be the Ofala annual lecture series at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University at Igbariam which will be delivered by the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese Rt Rev Felix Demi Ajakaye.

According to Maduegbunam, “In twenty-one years as Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe mni, CFR, Agbogidi, has made giant strides. These find expressions in a number of areas.

“They include a modernised and revitalised monarchy and leadership the aura of which today radiates beyond Onitsha to Anambra, the Southeast region, Nigeria, and beyond. Furthermore, His Majesty has also articulated a vision for communal transformation hinged on a new value system for lifting the poor and most vulnerable in his domain from consumption and dependency to production and self-reliance.

“This vision is animated in the work of the Onitsha Advancement Foundation (OnAF).

“This year’s Ofala and the associated events will run over a three-week period in the month of October. Even though celebratory, cognisance has been taken of the prevailing economic situation in the country in planning the various events. We therefore have no alternative but to be restrained in the modalities for the 2023 Ofala.”

“The Ofala of His Majesty, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, which will be held here at Ime Obi Onitsha will span two days – Iru Ofala on Saturday, October 14 and the Azu Ofala on Sunday, October 15. The two ritual ceremonies leading directly to the Ofala, Inye ukwu na nlo Eze Onicha (spiritual retreat) and Ogbalido are scheduled for October 7 and October 10, respectively.

“This has been recently introduced and is promoted by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu University. Named the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations / Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Obi Nnaemeka Achebe Annual Lecture, the maiden edition of the lecture series would be given by The Right Reverend Felix Femi Ajakaye, Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese. He will be speaking on Traditional Institutions, Public Relations, and Good Governance in Contemporary Nigeria. The venue is Education Trust Fund. (ETF) Hall, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam Campus, and will commence at 12:00.

”For the first time on Monday, October 7, 2013, which was the eve of that year’s Ofala, the Oreze Art Exhibition is designed to provide exposure to a budding artist living and practising in the Southeast of Nigeria. Well over 100 artists resident in the southeast region have made their exhibition debuts at Oreze. The series is also an avenue for multi-talented and well-established artists from various parts of the world to exhibit their works. Oreze ix will close on October 16.





“There shall be a Youth carnival which is organised by the Onitsha Ado Youth Council (OYC) highlights the rich cultural heritage of Onitsha indigenes.

“Probably the biggest cultural street funfair in the Southeast region of Nigeria, it is a colourful moving train of various Onitsha cultural outfits and dances on the major streets of the metropolis. In the process, it provides entertainment for both the youth participants and the spectators that cut across various age categories.

“In addition, it ensures the sustainability of the customs and traditions of Onicha Ado N’Idu (Onitsha), by inculcating in the youths, a sense of pride and love for the heritage of their hometown Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in Ofala Banquet”.

The chairman, also noted that the organizing Committee of the Ofala Festival is making frantic efforts to provide maximum security for everybody but stated that he would not give details.

He said proper and adequate security would be provided to ensure crowd management and control during the annual cultural event.

He said that the Ofala Festival has increased in scope, dimensions, and fame since 25 years ago when the current Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe ascended the throne and it has gained national/international recognition including endorsement by the Nigerian Tourism Board.

“The festival with the theme; Better, Stronger and Together, is jointly organised by Globacom and International Breweries PLC (Hero), as partners,” the Chairman concluded.

