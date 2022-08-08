100 customers Win N50,000 each in Ecobank’s Super Rewards Season 3

ECOBANK Nigeria has announced the names of 100 customers who are the first set of lucky winners in the Super Rewards Season three campaign monthly draw with N50,000 cash prize each.

The Super Rewards campaign is a customer-focused initiative designed by Ecobank Nigeria to reward customers’ loyalty.

The Season three would reward a total of 200 customers with cash prizes of N50,000 within two months, while two customers would go home with N1 million each at the end of the season. The two-month campaign kicked off on June 20 and would run through to August 21, 2022.

Announcing the first set of winners in Lagos, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, said the campaign was open to both new and existing individual customers of the bank who qualify to be rewarded, while also enjoying a first-grade banking experience. She urged customers to position themselves and be part of the second set of winners later this August.

According to her, “Now is the perfect time to open an account with us or reactivate and fund your dormant account. The Super Reward campaign, which was initiated by Ecobank in March 2021, is designed to promote a healthy savings culture amongst Nigerians and reward customer loyalty to the Ecobank brand.

“The success of season one and two campaigns followed by customers’ demand led to the introduction of Season three. Both Seasons one and two have produced a total of eight millionaires and 1,600 customers being rewarded N25,000 weekly in batches of fifty per week,” she stated.

Speaking on the dynamics of the campaign, Daberechi Effiong, Head, Consumer Products, Ecobank Nigeria, said the conditions to qualify for the campaign were simple and easy to ensure that both new and existing customers participate and get rewarded.

According to her, “New customers only need to open an account with a minimum of N5,000 while existing customers should make minimum deposits of N5,000 into their accounts.

“Customers with dormant accounts will also qualify when they reactivate and fund their account with a minimum of N5,000.”

