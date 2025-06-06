10 years after, friends, family remember Dele Olagunju

A decade may have gone by, but the memories of Ibadan-based architect and businessman, Dele Olagunju, otherwise known as Kito in the social circle, still burn bright in the heart of his widow, sister DB Olagunju, his children, and the many friends he left behind.

As the 10th anniversary of his passing draws near, the graceful wife of the late CEO of Dekit Construction Company is preparing for a solemn remembrance in honour of the man she calls her “pillar and eternal love.”

Dele Olagunju, whose name was well-known in construction and real estate circles across Oyo State and beyond, died unexpectedly ten years ago, leaving behind a legacy of excellence, generosity, and a thriving company.

His death was not just a personal loss to his family but also a huge blow to the business community in Ibadan.

Bose, his elegant and resilient wife, has since carried the torch of strength, raising their children while preserving her late husband’s legacy.

Being the daughter of the revered Prophet Gabriel Oyelami of the Alasepe Prayer Mountain, she credits her faith and spiritual background for helping her navigate life without her late husband.

“It hasn’t been easy, but God has been faithful,” she shared in a quiet moment of reflection.

Known for her poise and deep spirituality, those close to her say she often speaks of Dele with deep fondness, highlighting his unwavering support, gentle nature, and sharp mind.

Plans are underway to mark the 10th-year remembrance with a modest gathering of family, friends, and close associates.

