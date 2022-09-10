10 tips on how to become a better version of yourself

As human beings, we all aspire and wish to be the best version of ourselves, but in reality, it is just a daydream to some people. When it comes to achieving success, chasing our dreams and becoming a better person, we are sometimes our own worst enemies.

Either, knowingly or unknowingly, our actions and inactions often stand as obstacles that impede our dreams of becoming better people.

Becoming a better version of yourself does not have to do with turning to someone different entirely, rather, it is about incorporating tangible measures that help you to live a happier, fulfilled, impactful life.

Let’s take a look at some simple tips you can adopt in your day-to-day activities to become a better version of yourself.

1. Learn something new every day

Just as the popular saying goes, “The day you stop learning is the day you start dying” It doesn’t matter what it is, just learn something every day. No knowledge is wasted, and whatever you learn today might come in handy in the future. Be intentional about challenging yourself to learn something new every day. Before retiring to bed at night, honestly ask yourself, “What new thng have I learnt so far today?”

2. Avoid procrastination

The negative effects of procrastination can never be overemphasized. Procrastination makes you unproductive, leads to bad decision making and makes you lose life-changing opportunities, among other demerits. To become a better version of yourself, learn how to overcome the habit of procrastination and never delay till tomorrow what you can do today.

3. Travel more

The importance of travelling and visiting various parts of the world can never be overstated. Travelling gives you exposure to other cultures, gives you the ability to have a glimpse of what life is like outside your immediate environment, and fosters a medium to build human connections with one another. Travelling no doubt helps our mental health, and brings happiness, while also making us a better person by increasing our knowledge and understanding.

4. Stop the blame game

Becoming a better version of yourself requires you to always take responsibility for all your actions and inactions. Avoid making excuses and looking for something or someone to blame anytime things go wrong for you. Rather than looking for who or what to blame, you should instead channel the energy into becoming a better person by simply learning from those mistakes.

5. Focus on what you have, not what is missing

As humans, we sometimes focus all our attention on one single thing that is not working in our lives, rather than being thankful for the 99 other things that are perfectly working well for us and this often brings about unnecessary insecurity and sadness. Instead of stressing yourself too much about what you don’t have, you should be appreciative of those things you do have.





Also, do away with a sense of entitlement and appreciate people for any form of help they render to you.

6. Learn to forgive

It is impossible for people not to offend you as a human, it is now left to you to decide whether you want to burden your heart with hatred or forgive the person and free your mind. When someone hurts you, try to forgive them and let it go. Holding on to grudges will impede your personal growth and negatively affect your mind.

7. Do more of the things you love

Regardless of how much you are being paid at work, if you don’t enjoy doing it, you won’t be happy. Although the harsh reality of life doesn’t always allow us to do what we love, many people do what they don’t enjoy doing for the sake of survival. But even if it is impossible to turn things you love into a full-fledged job, you should try to create time to do what you love. If, for example, you find yourself in the banking industry as a lover of drawings, try to always find time to practice your drawing skill regardless of your busy schedule. Doing this will help add value to your life and make it meaningful.

8. Make it a habit to compliment yourself on a nice treat

The hustle and bustle of life can make you forget the need to take good care of yourself. But the sad truth is, if you don’t take care of yourself, nobody will do it for you. If you want to be a better version of yourself, learn to always compliment yourself with a nice treat. Take yourself out to the spa, go for tourism, read books e.t.c. Giving yourself a nice treat will lift your mood and make you happy.

9. Stop being a people-pleaser

For each second you remain in this people-pleaser role, a piece of you dies. The sad truth is, that you can’t please everyone, no matter how much you try. There is more to lose than you have to gain when you live your entire life trying to please people and be in their good books. Learn how to put your interests first.

10. Stop the fear of failure

If you fear failure so much, you may never achieve any tangible thing in life. To become a better version of yourself, it is important to know that failure is a natural part of all areas of life and it doesn’t mean the end of the world. Don’t be afraid of taking important life decisions/risks because of fear of failure. Almost all the successful people you see today have at one point failed in one way or the other and rather than give up on their dreams, they learn from their failures and become better people.