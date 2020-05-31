10 test positive for COVID-19 in English Championship clubs

Ten individuals from eight Championship clubs in England have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of tests, the English Football League (EFL) confirmed on Saturday.

In a statement, the EFL said 1,058 players and staff from England’s 24 second-tier clubs had been tested for the COVID-19 virus on Thursday and Friday.

“Those players or club staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative for the COVID-19 will be permitted to enter training ground facilities,” the statement read.

The EFL did not identify the individuals although Preston North End confirmed that striker Jayden Stockley had tested positive and was asymptomatic.

As well as the 10 positive tests from Championship clubs, seven positive tests were recorded from fourth-tier League Two clubs.

The news came after the latest round of Premier League tests produced no new positive tests.

In the three previous rounds of Premier League testing since players resumed training, there were 12 positive tests.

Championship clubs have unanimously agreed to try to complete the season, while League Two clubs are in favour of curtailing the campaign.

Clubs in League One (third tier) have so far failed to reach an agreement on how to end the season.

(Reuters/NAN)

