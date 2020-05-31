KingP shows why he’s king with new EP

Nothing stops a determined man, so goes the popular saying. This axiom aptly captures the tenacity and passion of Nigerian-born US-based music star, Promise Ilebor, otherwise known as KingP.

From the moment he decided to take his music career seriously, the Bugatti Records Group (BRG) artiste and CEO has moved away from being just a common afro pop star to taking big moves that have in turn contributed to the success his career has recorded.

After breaking away from his former group, DConfam which ruled the airwaves with songs like Agbero, featuring 9ice, KingP has evolved into one of the most respected hit makers ruling the airwaves with back-to-back hit tracks and collaborations that showed his intent to not only conquer the industry, but to make his mark.

In the last six months, he has given his fans multiple hit songs: from Shine on to Banga in which he featured rapper, Zlatan to Roborebe, among others, the talented music star and songwriter promised his fans not rest on his laurels hence his decision to move to the next project – an Extended Play (EP) entitled Kinging.

This new project comes as a statement-making move, one that has been described by many as capable of shooting KingP’s career to a whole new level as he continues to push for the top of his game.

With eight tracks, the EP comes at a time when the music industry needs a new tune and fresh air having been plagued by the disturbing coronavirus, which has forced the music business to take the back seat.

“I don’t ever want my music to take the back seat. Yes, the pandemic is real and has ravaged many countries of the world, including the US where I am based, but we can’t excuse that as enough reason to keep denying our fans new music and new tunes”, he had said in the build-up to the EP.

KingP dragged top names in the industry to his side to bring his new dream to life with Zlatan, Olamide, Jamo Pyper, Zoro and Smoothkiss all featuring on the EP.

He didn’t stop there, he reached out to award-winning music producers to deliver a well-arranged body of work with Pheelz, Tefa, Magic Hillz and Lahlah bringing their games to the fore.

Speaking on what he wants to achieve with music and the new EP, kingP said “people say they want to make money, that’s why they do music. For me, it is just passion. I love music. I love to pour out my mind through songs. I don’t do this for the money but for the culture.”

He disclosed further that money or not, his is a career that would last a lifetime even as he hinted that nothing will stop him from pushing his game to the top where many people will be encouraged to follow their dreams.

