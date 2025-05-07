10 items that must be included in Yoruba traditional weddings

The Yoruba traditional wedding is always a beautiful and exciting event, whether done elaborately or not. It is always a special occasion; the custom has been existing for centuries.

The traditional marriage usually takes place at the bride’s parents’ house; it could be the compound or spacious area in the home. Sometimes, a neutral ground like a spacious event center or hall, but usually within the bride’s hometown or parents’ base.

Both the families of the groom’s and the bride work together to plan the ceremony. They pick a date before sending invitations to people. In addition, the families of the bride and groom share the cost of the wedding.

Below are items that must be included in a Yoruba traditional wedding:

1. Yam

Yam, known as “isu,” is very essential in Yoruba traditional weddings. You can’t receive a bride price list without the inclusion of this food because it symbolises strength, fertility, and abundance. This is to wish the newly married well that they will multiply and flourish.

2. Kola nut

Kola nut is known as “obi” in Yoruba language. It symbolizes hospitality, respect, acceptance and unity among the families it is presented to. The kola nut is broken to bless the couple and pray for harmony, wealth and fertility in the marriage.

3. Fruits

Different kinds of fruits such as oranges, bananas, apples and pineapples are packaged as part of the bride’s load on her wedding day. Fruits are quite significant because they represent fertility and abundance in the couples lives. This also means the marriage will be blessed with many children.

4. Engagement ring

The engagement ring is a symbol of seal or agreement between the groom and the bride, that is, “I do.” The bride wearing the ring indicates she is no longer single, and a promise that has been fulfilled by the groom to marry the bride.

5 Atare (African Alligator Peppers)

Atare is one of the items that must be included in Yoruba traditional weddings. It signifies fruitfulness in finances, childbearing and the couple will be bountiful in all aspects of their lives.

6. Honey

Honey represents love, sweetness, and happiness. This means the couple shall experience joy and sweetness in their union forever.

7. Money (Bride Price)

The bride price is a very significant aspect of the Yoruba traditional wedding ceremony. There is no fixed price, but the payment is symbolic. It is a show of commitment and appreciation from the groom to the bride’s family.

8. Aadun

Aadun is a snack common to the Yoruba people. It is made from palm oil, cornmeal, and sugar. It signifies sweetness, joy, celebration, and happy union.

9. Religious items

Religious items are also part of the items added to a Yoruba traditional wedding. For Christians, the Holy Bible is presented, and it symbolises living by God’s word. For Muslims, items such as a kettle, a veil, tesbir (prayer beads), a praying mat, and the Holy Quran are presented. The essence of this is to remind the couple of the importance of faith in marriage.

10. Palm wine

Palm wine is a traditional drink usually used for celebrations. It represents joy and unity. It is shared among family members present at the engagement.