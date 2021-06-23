10 Family members die after drinking local herbal mixture in Kwara

Two persons have been arrested over the death of Ten members of the same family who were reported dead after consuming local herb in the Biogberu community via Gwanara located in the Kwara North senatorial district of Kwara State.

The Tribune Online gathered that the local herb taken by the deceaseds was allegedly supplied to them by two persons, one Okosi Musa, male, 35 years old and one Worugura Junlin, male, said to be an adult.

The two suspects, now in police custody, reportedly gave a 40-year-old Mrs Pennia Bonnie, who was nursing foot infection, the local herbal mixture, asking her, to ensure that all her family members take out of the mixture to prevent the spread of the disease to others in the family.

After taking the local herbal mixture, the family members started to die one after the other. At the last count, 10 members including the mother with an infected leg had died.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development in a statement, said that the two suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

The statement read: “On Tuesday, 22/6/2021 at about 07:00hours, one Ibrahim Bonnie ‘m’ aged 22 years of Fulani camp Biogberu, via Gwanara, reported at the police station that on 18/6/2021, one Okosi Musa ‘male’ age 35 years and one Worugura Junlin ‘male’ an adult, came to his mother by name Pennia Bonni ‘female’ aged 40 years of same Fulani camp who was having a foot infection, with a local herbal mixture purported to be the cure for her ailment.

“She was also told to ensure that all her family members take out of the mixture to prevent the spread of the disease to other family members.

“After taking the local herbal mixture, the family members started dying one after the other, at the last count, 10 members including the infected legged mother died.

“The commissioner of police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega psc, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident, the two suspects are already helping the police in their investigation.

“The commissioner of police advises sick members of the public to seek the medical solution in recognized medical homes spread across the length and breadth of the state to avoid ugly incidents of this nature.

“Suspects will have their day in court at the conclusion of the investigation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

10 Family members die after drinking local herbal mixture in Kwara

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. 10 Family members die after drinking local herbal mixture in Kwara