10 AI tools for X users – and their functions

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is undoubtedly being used on all social media platforms to create and curate ideas, as well as monitor insights for efficiency and the reduction of human error—a quick fact: AI is here and here to stay.

Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) is one of the leading social media platforms that is no longer just a place to share quick thoughts. It is now a full-blown platform for creators, businesses, and communities, where using the best AI Tools for posting, trends, visuals, and engagement can be seamless. That is why AI exists.

Have you ever wondered what the best AI tools are for X to keep you stress-free and enhance your participation? In this article, Tribune Online examines these ten best AI Tools and their functions.

1. Grok – X’s Own AI Chatbot

Grok is X’s built-in AI assistant developed by Elon Musk’s xAI. Unlike generic bots, Grok’s wired into the platform itself, which means that by tagging it @grok with a prompt on X, it can answer trending questions, transcribe video tweets, draft witty tweets, and even provide sarcastic comebacks. Think of it as a specialist who not only knows what is trending on X but also speaks the language of the platform. Grok ranks as the best AI tool for users due to its seamless features.

Meanwhile, in February, Tribune Online reports that Elon Musk has unveiled the latest version of his artificial intelligence company’s chatbot, Grok 3, to rival ChatGPT and China’s DeepSeek.

2. Tweet Hunter – Crafting & Scheduling Made Easy

Writing tweets that click or grip are not always easy. Tweet Hunter helps you brainstorm content ideas, write engaging threads, and schedule posts. It is one of the best AI tools in X. It also analyzes performance, so users would know what resonates with their audience and what bores them.

3. Jasper AI – Powerhouse for Writing Tweets & Threads

Jasper AI is a perfect Twitter thread-writing assistant that creates snappy one-liners, long-form threads, or even caption ideas tailored to the user’s tone.

It understands and generates natural language and can help in writing tweets that are both informative and engaging. It is one of the best AI tools that, whether a user wants to sound professional or playful, in sharing thoughts on a trending topic or promoting a product, Jasper adapts quickly. It’s like having your own virtual Twitter assistant, without any character limit.

4. Grammarly – Polish Without the Sweat

Undoubtedly, typos happen, but on X, they can cost you credibility. Grammarly is among the best AI tools, not only for X users. It makes sure posts are sharp, error-free, and clear. Plus, its tone suggestions help avoid sounding robotic or overly formal.

It is the AI communication partner that is trusted by over 40 million people, 50,000 organizations, and people at 96% of the Fortune 500.

5. Hypefury – Automation for Growth

If consistency has been your Achilles heel, Hypefury is the best bet. Beyond scheduling tweets, it automatically retweets your best-performing content so it keeps working for you. As one of the best AI tools for X users, the AI also throws in writing prompts to keep ideas flowing.

6. Tweetmonk – Smarter Threads That Stick

Ever read a thread that felt like a wall of text? Tweetmonk helps break long threads into bite-sized tweets that keep readers hooked. It also tracks engagement across each tweet in the thread, giving you insight into what really grabs attention.

Although the AI has recently been affected by the new Twitter API pricing. “Moving forward, only current paid subscribers will have access to log in to Tweetmonk. We are making every effort to resolve this.”

7. Buffer – Organized Posting Across Accounts

This is one unique AI tool for users who are managing multiple X accounts. Buffer is a secret weapon that does more strategy and less stress. It is one of the best AI tools that suggests the best posting times, offers analytics, and keeps everything tidy in one dashboard, and it consistently creates and shares social media content anywhere.

8. Canva AI – Visuals That Boost Engagement

Tweets with visuals perform better, without a doubt. Canva’s AI makes it simple to design eye-catching graphics, memes, or infographics, even if a user doesn’t have a designer’s bone in his or her body. It’s drag, drop, done.

9. Owlead – Smarter Follower Growth

On social media, more followers don’t always mean better reach, but the right followers. Meanwhile, Owlead uses an AI system to target and engage with accounts that actually care about your niche, helping you build an authentic, engaging audience.

10. Fireflies.ai – Capture and Summarize Conversations

If an X user hosts X Spaces or jumps on virtual meetings, Fireflies.ai is the best AI tool, a lifesaver. It records, transcribes, and summarises conversations so that the user can pull out highlights, quotes, or even create new content straight from your talks.

Instead of drowning in tasks at the end of a day, these best AI tools for X users: Grok helps you ride trends in real time, Jasper and Tweet Hunter give you words that work, Canva and Grammarly polish your content, and Hypefury or Buffer keep you consistent. Meanwhile, tools like Owlead and Fireflies help you grow smarter and repurpose your time.