Why smart investors are turning to Ijebu-Ode, and how Mone Realty is making it easier

Ogun State has lately been grabbing headlines; and for good reason. From a new international airport to major refinery plans, the infrastructures being placed across the state are shifting the investment map. Among its towns, Ijebu-Ode is emerging as a strong hotspot, and Mone Realty is positioning itself to be your best guide into that opportunity.

First, let’s talk about what’s changing on the ground in Ogun.

Gateway International Airport

The Gateway International Airport at Ilishan/Iperu is set to begin commercial flights in October 2025. With a runway that can handle wide-body aircraft, the airport is expected to boost trade, tourism, and accessibility across Ogun. For nearby towns like Ijebu-Ode, this translates into easier connectivity and rising land values.

Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Port

The federal government has approved an Inland Dry Port in Ijebu-Ode, with 130 hectares already released along the Epe/Mojoda Expressway. Linked by rail to the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the dry port will ease pressure on Lagos ports and establish Ijebu-Ode as a new logistics hub. The project is expected to attract warehouses, factories, and businesses that will reshape the city’s economy.

Dangote Deep Seaport, Olokola – Ijebu waterside

Dangote Group is also moving ahead with plans for a deep seaport at Olokola in Ogun State. Located within the Olokola Free Trade Zone, the port will handle fertilizer, petrochemical, and LNG exports while reducing dependence on Lagos seaports. Designed as one of Nigeria’s deepest ports, it is expected to rival Lekki Deep Sea Port and attract major industrial and export activity, bringing new infrastructure and opportunities to the Ogun corridor.

The Push for Ijebu State

Ijebu leaders are renewing calls for the creation of Ijebu State, with Ijebu-Ode proposed as the capital. If approved, the new state would bring more federal attention, infrastructure, and administrative presence, cementing Ijebu-Ode’s status as a political and economic center. For real estate investors, that means stronger demand and long-term appreciation.

Why Ijebu-Ode is worth your attention

The signs are already visible. Investors are quietly moving into Ijebu-Ode to establish small industries, retail outlets, event centres, schools and hospitality ventures. Land values are rising fast, plots along Ibadan Road now go for as high as ₦100 million for 500sqm.

Commercial landmarks are also driving value. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s OOPL Obanta Centre in Ijebu-Ode stands as a hub for business and social activities, boosting the city’s profile as both a cultural and commercial magnet.

Every year, Ijebu-Ode comes alive with the world-famous Ojude Oba festival, a celebration of unity, colour and heritage that attracts thousands of indigenes and tourists from across Nigeria and beyond. Beyond its cultural significance, the festival boosts local commerce and hospitality, with hotels, restaurants and transport operators recording peak sales during the period.

Ijebu-Ode’s location is another major advantage. Sharing close boundary links with Lagos, it benefits from the state’s economic overflow. Many individuals and businesses seeking affordable but accessible alternatives to Lagos are now looking toward Ijebu-Ode. With improved road networks and ongoing infrastructure development, the city offers both proximity and peace, ideal for residence, commerce and investment.

Tap in through Mone Realty and ‘The Origin’

For those asking “where do I start?”. Mone Realty is already on the ground.

Mone Realty stands at the forefront of this transformation. The real estate firm has positioned itself as a trusted partner for anyone looking to invest in Ijebu-Ode. With a clear vision to “build communities and redefine the future of property investment,” the company develops, builds, sells, and manages real estate projects that promote long-term value.

Its flagship project, The Origin; located along Ijebu Ode – Our expressway, reflects this commitment, a development designed to combine comfort, accessibility, and community living.

The Origin is a planned development with:

Title-registered and surveyed plots (300sqm, 500sqm, 750sqm, 1000sqm)

Electricity, road network, and street lighting

Lifestyle features including a farm-to-table restaurant, gym house, mini bar, and mini sports centre

On 27th September, Mone Realty held its first allocation ceremony at The Origin, and another allocation is already scheduled for February 2026. For investors, this is proof of delivery and reliability in a market where many promises often remain on paper.

For anyone looking to own property in a fast-rising city with guaranteed appreciation, The Origin offers the perfect opportunity to start.

The Window of Opportunity

Picture this:

You own a plot that sits along a road leading to the new airport. In years, that road becomes a busy corridor.

You take advantage of lower land costs now, and later you sell part or all at high returns as demand comes.

You get the security of a title-registered plot from a developer who delivered an allocation already.

It’s not just about buying land. It’s about positioning yourself for the future.

