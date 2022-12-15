1.2 million people die yearly in road crashes in Nigeria ― FRSC

It has been observed that at least 1.2 million people are dying yearly through fatal auto crashes across the country while over 20 million get injured yearly.

The observation was made by the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Bauchi State Command, Yusuf Abdullahi who also noted with concern how more responsible people are dying on a daily basis as a result of road crashes.

The sector commander stated this on Thursday while declaring open a one-day refresher course organised by the Special Marshall Unit of the FRSC in the state held at Larema Hotel, Bauchi.

The Sector Commander represented by the Deputy Sector Commander, Mohammad Bature, commended the Special Marshall in the state for organizing the workshop in consonance with the end-of-year special operations.

He assured that the FRSC will continue to partner with the Special Marshall in the state with the aim of reducing road crashes across the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Earlier speaking, the Deputy State Coordinator of Special Marshall, SM Godwin Obioha explained that the essence of organising the workshop is to equip members with adequate knowledge on how to perform their primary responsibilities.

He promised that the State Command of the Special Marshall will continue to organise a series of workshops to equip members on their roles towards reducing road accidents on our major roads.





Also speaking, the Zonal Coordinator Special Marshall, Chief Magistrate Abdullahi Jumba appreciated the support of Honourary Marshalls for attending the workshop.

He then charged participants to listen attentively to the presentations by the different scholars and use them to improve their performance in trying to reduce road crashes across the state.