We’ll implement new education policy —Ajimobi

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has averred that the state would implement a new education policy.

Ajimobi gave this assertion while receiving the report of the committee set up by the state government on participatory management of public schools, on Wednesday.

He said a new education policy was imperative to address poor performance of students in public examinations, lack of commitment of public and civil servants, inefficiency and deterioration in the education sector, among other sectors.

Ajimobi assured that the recommendations of the 31-man committee, headed by Vice Chancellor, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Professor Adeniyi Gbadegesin, would form the fulcrum of the implementation of the new education policy.

“There is a general deterioration not only in education but in virtually all facets of our socioeconomic activities in Oyo State. Oyo Sate used to be number one in virtually all activities but now we are behind. In education, from the last result of public examination, Oyo State came 27th.

“Anytime we beam our searchlight on any ministry, we see inefficiency, deterioration, lack of commitment, the culture of impunity and unpatriotic behaviour, and it is our duty as government to improve things. It is about making life better and for us to make life better, we must sacrifice.

“I assure you that the recommendations of the education committee will be the fulcrum of our consideration and implementation of a new education policy. But, we assure you that we will have a new education policy. It is a must. We cannot do without it,” Ajimobi said.

Presenting the committee’s report, Gbadegesin called for the implementation of the “School Based Management Board (SBMB)” system in the management of schools.

The system would see the decentralisation of authority of managing schools from the Ministry of Education to individual schools’ management boards and involvement of host communities in making school budgets, allocation of resources, monitoring of teachers and students’ activities and infrastructural development.