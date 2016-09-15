Trader allegedly uses sniper to poison neighbour’s soup

logo

September 15, 2016 / : Ayomide Owonibi Odekanyin

A trader has denied trying to poison his neighbour’s pot of soup.

39-year-old Gordon Daniel, allegedly  committed the offence on August 17 at about 10.00 a.m. at No 7, Baale Ayetoro St., Ajegunle.

He was accused of attempting to kill his neighbour by pouring the substance into her pot of soup after they had a disagreement.

The suspected poisonous substance, “Sniper,” is a gammalin 20-based liquid insecticide that is common in Nigeria for ridding homes of all insects and small rodents.

The bubble burst when the neighbour  sniffed the substance in the soup and raised the alarm.

He was charged before an Ebute Metta Magistrate Court, where the Magistrate, Mrs K. A. Ariyo, granted him bail of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned to October 11 for receipt of advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

