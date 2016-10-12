Reps to probe alleged reduction in NYSC quota

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, set machinery in motion to investigate the alleged undue reduction in quota of students to be mobilised annually for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme by tertiary institutions.

To this end, the House mandated the House Committee on Youth Development to investigate the matter and report to the House.

The House resolution was sequel to a motion moved by Honourable Raphael Igbokwe and co-sponsored by Honourable Babatunde Kolawole, where the lawmakers maintained that if the situation was not addressed, it might lead to major crisis in the tertiary education sector.

While expressing shock over the reported reduction in quota of students for mobilisation, the lawmaker said the NYSC had made request to the presidency for funding shortfall, which was approved and released through the Ministry of Finance.

According to him, the 2016 budget made provision for call up of corp members with a shortfall of about 50,000 students, noting that, “the 2016 budget life runs till May 2017.”

The lawmaker further stated that the NYSC had released a circular to mobilising institutions to reduce their quota by almost 70 per cent.

The decision of the NYSC, if allowed, he said, would amount to untold hardship on the part of graduated students in participating in the NYSC on one hand and on the other hand, throwing them into the excruciating Labour market with no jobs in place.

When the motion was put to vote by the Speaker, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, it was unanimously supported by members.