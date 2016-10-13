_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/problems-not-beyond-redemption-2/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=31921","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Our problems not beyond redemption

October 13, 2016 Letters

NIGERIA’s problems are not beyond redemption; however, the real challenge we are facing is that of leadership.

It is unfortunate that we have been on the same spot for too long, and all we get from our political leaders are just empty promises.

We need leaders who know what it takes for the economy to thrive.

Today, the citizens are suffering as a result of past government’s failure to take certain steps, but one must commend the present government for the steps it is taking towards correcting the mistakes of the past.

Having said this, I hope that this current administration will focus on boosting the economy, which is currently suffering as a result of the fall in the price of crude oil in the global market. The government should work towards reducing imports, while boosting exports.

  • Dise Young,

07068212015

