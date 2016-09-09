Postponement, bad signal for democracy —Fayose

logo

Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Thursday, described the postponement of the Edo governorship election by INEC as a very bad signal and beginning of the end for democracy in Nigeria.

“It is obvious that the All Progressives Congress (APC) feared that it can’t win the election and is ready to employ whatever crude means to subvert the wish of the people,” he said.

The governor, in a statement on Thursday, signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said INEC knew that it was not going to conduct the election on Saturday as scheduled, but opted to deceive Nigerians.

“Apart from the security agencies that they instructed not to provide security for the election, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was under instruction since yesterday (Wednesday) not to release electoral materials to INEC.

“It was just a game by the APC-led Federal Government to frustrate the people of Edo State but they should realise that the power of the people will always be greater than the power of those in power.

“How can you postpone an election less than 48 hours to the scheduled date? What manner of security concern could prevent an election in just one state when elections were held in North-East states that are confronted by Boko Haram insurgents?

“Obviously, this is a sign of what to come in 2019 and Nigerians should not be amazed if, by 2019, they tell us that elections cannot be conducted,” Fayose said.

