NUJ nullifies inauguration of ‘Broadcast Correspondent Chapel’ in Ogun

The national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has declared the creation of “Broadcast Correspondent Chapel” in the Ogun State Council, as null and void.

This was contained in a letter signed by the NUJ Vice President (B Zone), Comrade Cosmos Oni, which was addressed to the council chairman and secretary, Comrades Wole Sokunbi and Soji Amosu, respectively.

The NUJ VP in the letter said that the new chapel that was inaugurated by the leadership and the council was “alien to the union’s constitution,” and directed the Ogun State Council to reverse the creation with immediate effect.

The letter also directed that the NUJ Identity Cards should be withdrawn from members of‎ the new chapel whose respective organisations were not unionised.

Oni said: “The said ‘Broadcast Correspondents Chapel’ is alien to the Union Constitution, hence not recognised by the Union.

“Sequence to this, you are hereby directed to reverse the decision with immediate effect. The said chapel is hereby declared null and void, hence status quo should remain at the chapel.”

The Vice President noted that Article 5 (G) (2) of the NUJ constitution clearly stated who belongs to the Correspondents Chapel.

He declared that those whose organisations were not unionised in the scrapped chapel are not to possess the identity card of NUJ, adding that “if any of them have it, it is fraudulently process and should be retrieved with immediate effect.”