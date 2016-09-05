Mimiko craves alternative policies to end downturn

Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State has stressed the need for urgent development of alternative and clearly defined economic agenda as a way of moving Nigeria forward.

The governor made the submission at the 7th Gani Fawehinmi Annual Memorial lecture, entitled “Nigerian State of Impunity: Where would Gani have stood”, held at the International Event Centre, in Akure, on Monday, with the state deputy governor, Alhaji Abdulazeez Oluboyo and other top officials of government in attendance.

According to him, Nigerians must be mindful of the real progressives that are determined to feel the pains and sufferings of the masses and not those who are deceiving the people.

He also emphasised that Nigeria must be restructured in line with the recommendations of the last national conference as a way forward.

While calling for the sustenance of the passion of late Gani Fawehinmi to alleviate the suffering of the masses, Dr Mimiko challenged activists in the country to have a clear cut ideological definition that will make Nigerians identify with them.

He, however, expressed optimism that Nigeria, in spite of her present challenges, would soon be a great nation.

In his speech, the chairman of the occasion and former governor of the old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, who was represented by the chairman of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Dr Tanko Yinusa, condemned the anti-people policies of the Federal Government that have brought the masses into untold hardship.

He noted that the failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to fulfil its campaign promises to Nigerians would have been protested by late Gani Fawehinmi if he was alive.

He thus called for the continuity of the Dr Mimiko legacy in Ondo State, saying that good leadership is determined by what had been done to the people.

Earlier, the guest lecturer and human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, regretted the high rate of impunity in the country, saying that “Gani would have been on the street mobilising Nigerians concerning the harsh economic situation in the country today.”

He called on the Federal Government to pursue genuine anti-corruption war that will not spare anyone irrespective of political affiliation.