LG/LCDA poll: Heavy security presence in Ogun

October 8, 2016 Latest News

Elections in Ogun state  into the 20 local government councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) got underway on Saturday.

There was heavy security presence.

In the bid to ensure a peaceful electoral process, security officials were posted at strategic locations in Abeokuta South, Ijebu-Ode, Ado- Odo/Otta and Sagamu council areas, NAN reported.

A total of 5,000 policemen, 5,500 uniformed men and 1,000 intelligence officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were deployed for the election.

Officials of the state-owned traffic management agency and FRSC mounted road blocks on major highways to enforce the restriction order on movement.

Three security officials, made up of two policemen and one NSCDC official, were stationed at each polling unit to maintain law and order.

The electoral process so far had generally been peaceful across the various polling units as accreditation and voting, which commenced at 8.a.m., were being carried out simultaneously.

