FG vows to restore lost integrity in public service

JUST as Nigeria sets to mark its 56th Independence Day Anniversary, the Federal Government has vowed to restore the lost dignity, integrity and confidence in the Public Service.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, in her anniversary message to workers made available to newsmen on Friday said government remained fully committed to repositioning of the public in order to ensure quality service delivery.

She assured the civil servants in the country that government would promote as well as ensure provision of staff welfare and motivation.

Oyo-Ita, also said there was the need to forge a cast-iron relationship between the political and bureaucratic leadership, identifying and targeting the main barriers to innovation among others.

She said that Government is not unaware of the challenges faced by the Federal Civil Servants which hinders them from performing their duties diligently.

According to her, relevant training programmes that are aimed at enhancing the workforce so as to reposition it in the new task of bringing the desired change are being put in place, adding further that government will do everything humanly possible to restore integrity and confidence of its workforce for effective service delivery to Nigerians.