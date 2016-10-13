Corps members charged to establish small-scale industries

THREE corps members out of 2,279 Batch B\Stream One corps members serving in Kano since 2015 who were officially passed out, have received Kano’s State merit award for distinguishing themselves in the one-year mandatory service to the nation.

This was just as another eight got certificates of recognition for distinguishing themselves by embarking on developmental projects which positively impacted lives at their host communities.

The State Coordinator, NYSC, Kano State, Malam Abdullahi Yusuf Baba, who made this known while addressing the corps members during the passing out ceremony also tasked the youth to be employers of labour through the establishment small scale industries.