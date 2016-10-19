Compliance low on speed limit in Delta

COMMERCIAL drivers in Delta State have developed a lackadaisical attitude towards the speed limiting device introduced by the Federal Road Safety Corps as compliance is at its lowest ebb.

Most motorists feign ignorance of the directive to install the devices in their vehicles despite the enlightenment campaigns at various motor parks.

Of every 100 commercial vehicles stopped by officials of FRSC, only 20 were said to have complied before October 1, 2016 deadline as previously scheduled.

The state Commander of the Corps, Mr Rimdon Kunvem, told the Nigerian Tribune in Asaba that most of the drivers complained of the cost of the device as a result of the economic meltdown which he said, should not be an excuse for the installation of the device.

According to Kunvem, FRSC has carried out sensitisation with various stakeholders on the speed limiter device since 2012, adding that “the enforcement we are doing now is still at the advisory level without any fine”.

He maintained that compliance must not only be maintained, but that the device should be working well in any vehicle.

He said the present enforcement on commercial vehicles would soon shift to private and government vehicles.