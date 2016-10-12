Club president restates commitment to community projects

THE newly inaugurated 12th president of the Rotary Club of Oyo Metropolis, R1 District 9125, Nigeria, Mr Michael Olanipekun, has reaffirmed the commitment of the club to serve humanity through the execution of community and people-oriented projects.

Olanipekun made the remark shortly after his inauguration at the Plaza De Haruna Hotel in Oyo town, Oyo State.

While reiterating that the club was ready to make its contribution towards alleviating poverty in Oyo town and its environs through the execution of laudable projects that would impact on people’s lives, the new president urged club members and community development association to support the club to achieve its lofty objectives.

Olanipekun listed some of the projects already executed by the club to include donation of power generating set to Oyo town, building of kitchen shed at the School for the Handicap, Oyo, construction of borehole at Akeetan community, free hernia surgery for over 100 people, among others.

The president, however, said that the club would not relent in providing vocational training and empowerment schemes for the people of the area.

Earlier, the immediate past president, Mrs F.F Kasika, had commended members for their efforts at ensuring that the club served humanity through the execution of development programmes in the town.

She also listed som achievements recorded during her tenure to include revalidation of the charter certificate, prompt payment of the school fees of Master Wasiu Yusuff, an indigent student adopted by the club, erection of borehole at Akeetan community, inauguration of Rotary Club at Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo, distribution of birthing kits, among others.

She urged members to extend the support given her to the new president.