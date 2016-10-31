Bricklayer jailed 1 month for stealing phone, N5000

A Wuse Zone 2 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced one Emma Enukura, a bricklayer, to one month imprisonment for stealing a phone and N5,000 in a parked vehicle.

Enukura, a resident of Galadimawa area of Abuja, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr Nuhu Tukur, however, granted Enukura an option to pay a fine of N10,000 in lieu of the term in jail.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Christian Ononye, had told the court that one Yaya Bashir, of Area 11, Abuja, reported the matter at the Garki Police Station on Oct. 23.

He said that on the fateful day, while the complainant’s car was parked in front of his building site in Guzape, Abuja, the convict broke into the vehicle and stole a Samsung cell phone and N5,000.

Ononye said that the convict was, however, apprehended by passers-by and taken to the police station.

He said that the offence committed contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

Enukura, who pleaded for leniency, said that it was the devil that pushed him to commit the crime.

Related