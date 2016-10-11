_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/breaking-abducted-lagos-students-teachers-released/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=31506","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
BREAKING: Abducted Lagos students, teachers released

October 11, 2016 Olalekan Olabulo - Lagos Top News

The six abducted students and teachers of the Lagos State Junior and Senior Model College Igbonla in Epe area of Lagos State have been released.

The Nigerian Tribune reliably gathered that the hostages were around 10:25 p.m., on Tuesday night released by the abductors

The hostages were reportedly on Tuesday night released, after an undisclosed ransom had been paid by the affected families.

A senior police source, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, confirmed the release of the students and teachers but denied being aware of any ransom payment.

Relatives of one of the abducted hostages, who was reported sick, reportedly had an agreement with the abductors to release the hostages.

The release of the hostages was before the expiration of the reported deadline given by the abductors, who had threatened to kill them, if their families failed to pay the ransom before 48 hours .

Efforts to get the reaction of the image maker in charge of the state police command, Dolapo Badmos, failed as her mobile phone number was not accessible.

