Aregbesola releases N797m as take off, stabilisation funds for new LGs, LCDAs, others

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, has approved the release of a sum of N797 million as take-off grant to the newly created Local Council Developments Areas (LCDAs), Area Councils and Administrative Offices in the state.

The funds approved by the governor also included the stabilisation fund to all the existing local government areas of the state.

According to a statement issued by Aregbesola’s director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy in the Office of the Governor, Mr Semiu Okanlawon, on Sunday, the breakdown of the funds released to each of the administrative units are as follows: N15 million to each of the 31 LCDAs; N9 million to each of the 3 Area Councils; N5 million to each of the 2 Administrative Office and N10million to each of the 30 LGs.

The governor, however, urged the leadership at each of these strata of local government administration in the state to ensure the realisation of the main objectives of the creation of the various administrative units, the most paramount of which is the rapid development of the state.

Aregbesola also reminded the leadership to be conscious of the main targets which included pursuit of revenue generation, markets development, control and supervision, environmental sanitation, primary health care delivery and elementary education superintendence.