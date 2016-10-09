15 Kogi communities to benefit from JDPC’s project

The Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) in Kogi State said it had commenced a project on improved water supply, sanitation and hygiene in 15 selected communities in the state.

No fewer than 300, 000 people are expected to benefit from the water component of the project with Lokoja, the state capital, having 196,624 of such beneficiaries.

The project, which is being implemented with the support of the Catholic Aid For Oversea Development (CAFOD) in Rome, Italy, is meant to improve the living standard of the people in benefiting communities.

The Project Manager, Mr Simon Enejor, said the project would be implemented for 10 months.

He said: “The project will create awareness and advocate for behavourial change on sanitary and hygiene practices in the communities.

“’Open defecation, indiscriminate dumping of refuse and poor waste disposal habits remain serious problems in many parts of the state. This is what JPDC is trying to correct”.

Enejor, who is also the secretary of JDPC in Lokoja, said benefiting communities include Egge, Kuroko, Adogo, Idoji, Obangede, Banda, Felele, Kabawa, Sarkin Noma, Adankolo, Idah, Agaliga, Anyigba, Ankpa and Ejule which were selected across 11 local government areas.

He added that the project was in line with the organisation’s vision of promoting a society where the dignity of the human person is upheld and guaranteed as a basis for the attainment of his general well-being .