Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Wednesday, flagged off the construction of three (3) road projects worth over N10.9 billion in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC).

The Governor, at a brief ceremony, explained that 50% of the contract sum has already been paid to the contractors to mobilize them to the site.

Zulum noted that the three (3) roads will be dualized to decongest and expand development in Maiduguri Metropolis.

According to him, despite the payment of the 50% contract sum, about N11 billion in total has been set aside for the project, and he assured the contractors of no delay in the payment of their money.

Governor Zulum charged the contractors to ensure the completion of work within the stipulated nine months and to adhere strictly to the project specifications.

“In fulfillment of our electioneering campaign promise, we are here to flag off the construction of three major roads within Maiduguri Metropolitan Council worth about N11 billion. We have paid a 50% mobilization fee, and the total cost of the project, which is about N11 billion, has been set aside for prompt payment at each stage after necessary evaluation,” Zulum said.

The three road projects will link Shehu Umar Garbai and Bursari Road from the Shehu roundabout to connect Baga Road. It will also link Maiduguri Monday Market roundabout to Budum roundabout and Kofa Biyu. It will further connect Idrissa Khadi junction to Sir Kashim Ibrahim Way through Budum roundabout.

Borno State Commissioner of Works and Housing, Engr Mustapha Gubio, said the project also comprises 14.52 km of drainage networks.

The head of Dan Nene Construction Company, the contractor of the project, assured the governor of providing quality work within the stipulated 9-month timeframe.

