Worried by the incessant violent clashes between Fulani herders and farming community in Borno over the years which has aggravated fight against insurgency, State Governor, Prof

Babagana Umara Zulum, has constituted a Committee that will proffer lasting solution on the farmers-herders conflicts.

The committee is to immediately investigate the remote causes of conflicts between farmers and herders in Borno State.

The Governor made the announcement in Gamboru town on Monday while addressing the press after the distribution of food items and N221.7m to over 67,454 families.

“Let me use this opportunity to announce a committee that will look into the farmers and herders conflicts in all 27 Local Government Areas of Borno State,” said Babagana Zulum.

The committee among other issues will re-establish the defunct cattle routes and identify grazing reserves which have not been adequately utilized.

He emphasised that the committee’s recommendations will guide the government in addressing the root causes that lead to conflicts between farmers and herders.

The committee which will be chaired by Hon. Tijjani Guzamala, Special Adviser designate, includes representatives from the Nigerian Police, DSS, all emirate councils, Miyetti Allah, Alhaya Association and the Governor’s Office

The Governor also facilitated a truce between Fulani herders and farmers in Gamboru – Ngala town in the central part of the State in order to foster peace and harmony.

The truce, which was brokered after weeks of tension and uncertainty was reached during a peace meeting convened by the Governor on Monday between the two warring segments.

While commending all parties for reaching a consensus during the meeting, Babagana Zulum urged people of the state to shun all acts that could lead to violence.

According to him, “Borno is a state with agrarian communities. We have Fulani, we have Shuwa, and we have Kanuri who are nomads as well. We have the same culture and the same tradition. Therefore, I urge all the people of Borno to be law-abiding and to ensure they live in peace with one another.”

The Governor also assured that the state government is taking all necessary measures to prevent clashes between Fulani herders and farmers across the state.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Fulani herders and the farming community, as well as the Senator representing Borno Central, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, a House of Representative member, Engr Bukar Talba, the Local Government Council Chairman, a House of Assembly member representing Ngala, and traditional and community leaders.

