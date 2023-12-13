The Zamfara State Commissioner of Women, Children, and Social Development, Dr. Nafisa Mohammed, has assured that necessary measures will be taken in the case of a 12-year-old girl whom her stepmother brutally assaulted in the state.

She emphasised that justice must be served for the victim.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Suleiman Isah, the information officer of the Zamfara State Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Development, it was stated that the ministry strongly condemns the inhumane act against the young girl and will not take it lightly.

Isah mentioned that the suspected woman was reportedly accused of aggravated assault on her stepdaughter in Tsafe town, Zamfara State, involving the use of melted nylon on the girl’s body.

According to Commissioner Dr Nafisa Muhammad, who visited the victim, the suspect will soon face legal consequences in the state.

“We received a report that Aisha Mustapha of Tsafe town brutally assaulted her 12-year-old stepdaughter by melting nylon on her body and forcing her to drink her urine,” lamented the Commissioner.

“The Zamfara State government will not tolerate this kind of abuse, and soon the suspected woman will be taken to court to face the consequences of her actions,” Dr. Nafisa assured.

In collaboration with some non-governmental organisations, the commissioner revealed that the state government will diligently follow this case to ensure that the accused woman is punished if found guilty.

Earlier, the mother of the victim, Malama Maryam Muhammad, appealed to the state government and concerned non-governmental organizations operating in the state to leave no stone unturned in uncovering all the atrocities allegedly committed by the suspected woman.

She thanked the commissioner, some officials, and non-governmental organisations for their concern regarding her daughter’s ordeal.