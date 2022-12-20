Yuletide: Osun CP bans street carnival

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Osun State Police Command on Tuesday announced the banning of all forms of street carnival activities during and after the yuletide period in the state.

The state Police Command made the announcement via a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Mrs Yemisi Opalola.

She warned the general public that street carnivals will not be tolerated in whatever form or guise and advised all organizers of carnivals to hire halls or use gated compounds to carry out/celebrate their festivals.

“Parents and guardians are equally warned to advise their children/wards to desist from any act that could jeopardize the peace of this season. Hence, anyone caught or found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law. Good people of the state are enjoined to go about their legitimate, lawful business and celebration peacefully.”

The statement stressed, “the Osun Police Command in its efforts to guarantee peaceful Christmas and New year celebration in the state is using this medium to advise members of the public, especially the youths that annual street carnivals are prohibited for this period.

“Intelligence available to the command suggests that miscreants under the guise of street carnival plan to carry out mayhem, and every necessary arrangement would be made to avert violence during the period.”

