WHO targets health improvement for 3 billion people by 2023

Latest News
By Kazeem Biriowo - Abuja
WHO targets health , Child marriage, Nigeria has highest , UNICEF affirms support for Niger govt Niger govt, UNICEFWHO trains health professionals, Domesticate Child Rights Act health workers die of COVID-19, 2021 Breastfeeding week, WHO supports Nigeria to launch National Essential Diagnostic List, FG signs agreement

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed that it is targeting to transform the future of public health by improving the health of about three billion people by 2023.

This was disclosed by the WHO Cluster Lead of the Emergency Preparedness and Response, Dr Mie Okamura in Abuja during the ‘Walk The Talk’ peace awareness exercise.

Okamura who is also an Acting WHO representative explained that the ‘Walk The Talk’ was part of awareness creation on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and to promote exercise.

Okamura pointed out that those NCDs include heart disease, cancer, chronic respiratory disease and diabetes.

While speaking further, Okamura said: “This is what we call walking the talk, which is being done every week to sensitise the population and communities to have a healthier life.

“This is a way to show people that we need to exercise and to be active, which is very important and necessary to achieve good healthy living.

“WHO has three targets which are Universal Health Coverage (UHC), we want one billion people to have access to universal health coverage without having financial hardship.

“The second target is health emergency protection, which means one billion more people will have better protection from health emergencies.

“The third is healthier populations, which means that one billion more people will enjoy better health and well-being.”

Okamura advised that people should cultivate the habit of exercising as it is the only way to keep healthy.

She called on Nigerians to exercise and eat healthy foods as the festive season approaches.

Meanwhile, the WHO Regional Officer for Africa, Dr Mary Stephen, said the organisation had trained its staff to respond to health emergencies.

Stephen said Nigeria is prone to many emergencies and so to address such the organisation built the capacity and strengthened its staff to be ready for any emergencies as she disclosed that some experts are drawn from ministries and agencies to be trained to handle cases of health emergencies.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

Nigeria has highest burdens of tuberculosis, paediatric HIV in Africa ― WHO

Latest News

WHO, UNFPA, others, front family planning policy, decry world increased population

Latest News

WHO partners FIFA to spread health, peace solidarity message

Latest News

WHO, FG trains 350 health emergency responders

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More