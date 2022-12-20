WHO targets health improvement for 3 billion people by 2023

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed that it is targeting to transform the future of public health by improving the health of about three billion people by 2023.

This was disclosed by the WHO Cluster Lead of the Emergency Preparedness and Response, Dr Mie Okamura in Abuja during the ‘Walk The Talk’ peace awareness exercise.

Okamura who is also an Acting WHO representative explained that the ‘Walk The Talk’ was part of awareness creation on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and to promote exercise.

Okamura pointed out that those NCDs include heart disease, cancer, chronic respiratory disease and diabetes.

While speaking further, Okamura said: “This is what we call walking the talk, which is being done every week to sensitise the population and communities to have a healthier life.

“This is a way to show people that we need to exercise and to be active, which is very important and necessary to achieve good healthy living.

“WHO has three targets which are Universal Health Coverage (UHC), we want one billion people to have access to universal health coverage without having financial hardship.

“The second target is health emergency protection, which means one billion more people will have better protection from health emergencies.

“The third is healthier populations, which means that one billion more people will enjoy better health and well-being.”

Okamura advised that people should cultivate the habit of exercising as it is the only way to keep healthy.

She called on Nigerians to exercise and eat healthy foods as the festive season approaches.

Meanwhile, the WHO Regional Officer for Africa, Dr Mary Stephen, said the organisation had trained its staff to respond to health emergencies.

Stephen said Nigeria is prone to many emergencies and so to address such the organisation built the capacity and strengthened its staff to be ready for any emergencies as she disclosed that some experts are drawn from ministries and agencies to be trained to handle cases of health emergencies.

