“As Lagos State embraces the festive spirit of Christmas, the Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extends heartfelt wishes to residents, urging them to embody the core values of peace, love, and humility exemplified by our Lord Jesus Christ—the central figure of this joyous season.

“Despite the challenges encountered in 2023, we encourage the people of Lagos to persevere and maintain hope for a brighter future.

“Acknowledging the economic difficulties casting a shadow over this Christmas, we emphasize the importance of gratitude for the Almighty’s preservation as a guiding principle.

“The commitment of the Lagos State PDP to standing with the residents and ensuring good governance in the state remains unwavering,” it said.

Speaking further, PDP noted that the recent elections underscored the people’s aspiration for the best, saying that it was determined to fulfill that expectation when entrusted with the opportunity as it recognized the hardships faced by residents, which, according to it, the state government has failed to address.

“Despite the challenges, let the joy of the season prevail, bearing in mind that the essence of Christmas is redemption from sin.

“As we celebrate, let us embrace qualities that foster peace, love, and unity, drawing inspiration from the humility displayed by Jesus Christ during his earthly sojourn. His selfless life, born in a humble manger, serves as a guiding light for our actions.

“In this Christmas season and beyond, let us reflect on these values, working towards a brighter future for Lagos State, the nation’s commercial capital and centre of excellence,” the part charged.