Yuletide: Air Peace assures customers of increase frequencies

As the Yuletide draws nearer, Nigeria’s Air Peace airline has assured its teeming customers that more aircraft on Maintenance will start arriving even as it promised to increase its frequencies to selected routes while resuming other destinations which were temporarily suspended due to the pandemic.

This is just as the Management of the airline has announced the arrival of one of its aircraft, a Boeing 737 with registration number 5N-BUO which went for C-Check Maintenance in Europe.

The aircraft which arrived Lagos airport Friday night was the third aircraft to arrive from Europe after undergoing comprehensive maintenance checks.

A good number of Air Peace’s aircraft were flown to different countries for varying levels of Maintenance during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have started coming back.

Just early last month, the airline received one of its 50-seat capacity Embraer 145 Jets, with registration number 5N-BVD, from maintenance.

The airline, however, used the opportunity to apologize to its customers for the flight disruptions they might have experienced while promising that the situation was fast improving as the aircraft return from maintenance.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE