Youths protest police harassment in Edo

Scores of Edo State youths on Tuesday trooped out to the main streets of the state capital, Benin City, to protest alleged incessant attacks by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu had banned men of the dreaded Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other tactical squads of the police at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels, from carrying out stop and search duties.

The protest resulted in traffic congestion in downtown Ring Road as motorists stayed on the spot for hours just as workers and commuters plying the roads to their respective destinations were stranded.

However, unsatisfied by the action of the IGP, the youth who came out in their numbers marched round King’s Square, Sapele road and other major streets of the metropolis, including the palace of the Oba of Benin.

Armed with placards with different inscriptions includimg “We Come in Peace”, “We Say no to Police Harassment”, “Enough is Enough” “Stop Searching Our Private property”, the youth chanted anti-police songs.

Chief D.A Ehondor, the Obahiagbon of Benin who spoke with the protesters at the Oba Palace promised to draw the attention of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, to their request.

