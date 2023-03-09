Soji Ajibola

Youths and Council of Chiefs in Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area are at loggerheads over the masterminds of the recent attacks in the community

The former Youth President of the Community, Iruo Theo has described unacceptable the reports linking him to the attack.

But the Chairman Council of Chiefs, Chief Ezekiel S.T Ikoli had during a press conference alleged him and others of being responsible for the attack

The former youth president in his reaction argued that the allegation is aimed at maligning his image, thereby, describing it as unfounded.

Iruo added that Opu-Nembe (Bassambiri), has been under siege since the inception of the new youth excos contrary to the submission of the Council Chief

Iruo, who insisted that Chief Ikoli’s claims lacked merit exonerated himself and Dr Sam Kojo from the armed invasion of Opu- Nembe stressing that Dr Kojo could not be involved in causing pain for the people of Opu- Nembe.

He stated that Dr Kojo cherished the well-being of Opu-Nembe and the people and would think of sponsoring an armed invasion of the community.

Iruo declared that the community has been turned into a militant zone and its citizens turned to political prisoners adding that electricity, water, and other social amenities have been denied the people.

He stated that a peaceful protest carried out by the women of Opu-Nembe failed to achieve the desired result as Chief Ikoli working hand in gloves with Ayerite frustrated the demands of the women and subjected them to inhuman treatment.

He said Chief Ikoli out of fear has continued to shield Ayerite from the law and giving him leeway to threaten politicians.





Iruo who vowed to legitimately fight to clear his name and others mentioned in the attack said he would unmask Chief Ikoli for his complicity in the crisis ravaging Opu- Nembe with evidence.